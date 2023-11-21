Former ICR general Maksimenko, sentenced to 14 years, was found dead in a colony

In one of the colonies of the Nizhny Novgorod region, former Major General of Justice, who headed the department of internal security (USB) of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Mikhail Maksimenko, was found without signs of life.

He was serving a 14-year sentence for corruption.

The body of the convict was found in a storage room

According to source According to law enforcement agencies, the body of a 50-year-old man was found in the early morning of Tuesday, November 21, in a psychiatric hospital. Presumably, the ex-general “was treated there after a suicide attempt.”

It is alleged that Maksimenko committed suicide. They could not save him; the ambulance pronounced him dead.

Known, that before being transferred to a Nizhny Novgorod colony, the former head of the ICR Internal Affairs Directorate was kept alone for about six years in the worst cell of the Moscow Lefortovo pre-trial detention center with shabby walls and cold tap water. The management stated that they could not find a neighbor for him – none of the prisoners were suitable for Maksimenko

Maksimenko was convicted in a high-profile corruption case

In 2018, the court found that Maksimenko, together with the former head of the capital’s main headquarters of the Investigative Committee, General Alexander Drymanov, and a number of other high-ranking employees, received one million dollars from the main thief in law of Russia, Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Molodoy).

The amount was transferred for the release from pre-trial detention of criminal boss Andrei Kochuykov (Italian), who was arrested for a shootout near a Moscow restaurant on Rochdelskaya Street in December 2015. It ended in a double murder and a high-profile criminal trial.

At the same time, the investigation called Maksimenko the leader of the criminal group. He was sentenced to a maximum security colony and a fine of 165 million rubles. The former general did not admit his guilt.

Another person involved in the case was pardoned and went to the Northern Military District

One of the defendants in the case, former head of the ICR department for the Central Administrative District of Moscow, ex-Colonel Alexey Kramarenko, was pardoned by the President of Russia and released from serving a ten-year sentence for service in the Northern Military District zone.

Thus, the ex-officer, who worked for 22 years in the prosecutor’s office and investigative system, intends to regain his rank. However, Kramarenko did not serve in the army due to health problems.

It is known that he has spent five months on the front line as an ordinary soldier of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and in November of this year he led an assault detachment.