Daniela Klette, the former RAF terrorist arrested in Berlin on Monday evening, “was identified by fingerprints and apparently used an Italian passport”. This was revealed by the German weekly Der Spiegel. In the apartment of the 65-year-old, who had been hiding for over 30 years, the Lower Saxony police, together with the Berlin police, found ammunition, Der Spiegel reports, adding that Klette will now be taken to the Verden prosecutor's office.