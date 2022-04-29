London, England- The legendary former German tennis player Boris Beckerwinner of six Grand Slam tournaments, was sentenced this Friday by a British court to two years and six months in prison, of which he will serve half, for four financial crimes related to his bankruptcy in 2017. The sentence is known after that last April 8 the court of Southwark, in Londonfound him guilty of those crimes, committed between June 21 and October 3, 2017.

The jury found it proven that Boris Becker, former world number one hid assets and loans worth about 2.5 million pounds (about 3 million euros) to avoid paying his debts, which amount to about 50 million pounds (60 million euros). After hearing Judge Deborah Taylor’s ruling, Becker was taken to the court cells to begin his sentence.

In announcing her decision, the magistrate reproached the athlete that he did not learn his lesson after receiving a suspended prison sentence in Germany in 2002, which has been considered “a significant aggravating circumstance” in this case. “I take into account what has been described (during the process) as her fall from grace. She has lost her career and reputation and all of her property as a result of her bankruptcy,” the statement said. magistrate

Boris Becker during a tennis match/Twitter

However, “he has not shown remorse or acceptance of his guilt and has sought to distance himself from crime and bankruptcy,” he added. “While I accept that he has been humiliated as part of the proceedings, he has shown no humility,” Taylor maintained.

Among the charges filed, the winner of three Wimbledon titles – the first at age 17, the youngest male player in history to achieve it – transferred 427,000 euros from his business accounts to others, such as that of his ex-wife, Barbara Becker. He also hid his stake in a property in his hometown of Leimen, Germany, a loan of 825,000 euros and shares in a technology company.

The jury acquitted him instead of 20 other charges against him, including not having delivered trophies and medals that were put up for auction by an administrator after his bankruptcy. Arriving at court this Friday, Becker He was accompanied by his partner, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, and Noah, the eldest of his four children.

We recommend you read

The tennis player was declared insolvent on June 21, 2017 as a result of the non-payment of a bank loan for some 3.8 million euros to remortgage a property on the Spanish island of Mallorca. In 2002, the German, who has lived in the United Kingdom since 2012, had already been sentenced in his country to two years of probation and to pay half a million euros for tax evasion between 1991 and 1993.

In recent years, the former tennis player has combined his work as a coach, helping players like Novak Djokovic, with that of a commentator in the media, as he usually does in the tournament Wimbledon with the British network BBC.