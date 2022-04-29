The German tennis legend was sentenced by a British court to two and a half years in prison for four financial crimes linked to his bankruptcy in 2017. However, he will serve half; another 20 charges that fell on her figure were dismissed by the jury. “She has not shown remorse or acceptance of her guilt or her humility,” the judge said.

This Friday, April 29, the former German tennis player Boris Becker, 54, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in a case for four financial crimes that were linked to his 2017 bankruptcy.

The winner of six Grand Slams, including three Wimbledons – one at just 17 years old, being the youngest in history to win in the cathedral of tennis – will serve half the time he was sentenced to.

The ruling issued by Judge Deborah Taylor Becker comes after a Southwark court found him guilty on April 8 of crimes committed between June 21 and October 3, 2017.

The former number one in the world was blamed for hiding assets and loans that accumulate a value of three million euros in order not to pay debts that rise up to 60 million euros. He was immediately taken to the cell after the judge’s ruling.

“I take into account what has been described during the process as his fall from grace. He has lost his career, reputation and all of his property as a result of his bankruptcy,” the magistrate stated.

In addition, he criticized him for having reoffended after having a prison sentence suspended in Germany in 2002. This was considered a “significant aggravating circumstance” for the file.

Also, he added, that Becker showed “no remorse or acceptance of his guilt and has sought to distance himself from crime and bankruptcy.” “Although I accept that he felt humiliated, he did not show humility,” he closed.

Among the charges that fell on the former athlete are the transfer of 427,000 euros from his business accounts to others; while he also hid being involved in a property in the city of Leimen, a loan of 825,000 euros and shares in a technology company.

On the other hand, Becker was acquitted of 20 other charges that hovered over his figure, such as not having delivered the trophies and medals that were auctioned after his bankruptcy.

In June 2017, the German was declared insolvent for not paying a bank loan amounting to 3.8 million euros to remortgage a property in Mallorca.

The background that aggravated the case dated back to 2002, when Becker was sentenced in Germany to two years of probation and to pay half a million euros for tax evasion between 1991 and 1993.

In recent times, Becker had been a coach for active tennis players or a commentator for the coverage of the major tournaments on the circuit.

with EFE