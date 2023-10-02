More and more former participants of Temptation Island are supporting Efrain and Aylin, after they explained to us how the RTL program mentally destroyed them. According to five couples, the aftercare is shaky on all sides. They tell us exclusively what really goes on behind the scenes, what the psychological consequences are and how they deal with all criticism. “The contract states: you must follow the instructions of production.”

