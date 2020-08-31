Former minister stopped government construction by showing gun The incident occurred in Urumadla village in Nalgonda district. The construction work of the canal was going on, when the former minister Reddy reached there. He started threatening the contractor and the employees.

Land acquisition compensation was received Land was acquired for the Pillapalli Canal. For this, the former minister and MLA was also compensated by the government.

Contractors, engineers, laborers arrived for construction Contractors, engineers, JCB drivers, laborers arrived on Sunday for construction work. Gutta Mohan Reddy also reached there in a short time. He threatened him with a gun and drove everyone away.

Former minister may be arrested in the case A complaint has been lodged with the police on behalf of the victims. In this case, the arrest of the former minister may also happen. The video of this incident has gone viral.

