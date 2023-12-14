World Cup player Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona, former soccer player for Spanish Sevilla, was sanctioned this Wednesday for breaking the internal regulations and Code of Ethics of his team, the Rayados del Monterrey of Mexican soccer.

“The Club informs that, at the end of the work and physical therapy session carried out this morning by Jesús Corona, a conversation was held with the player related to facts that contravene the internal sports regulations and the Code of Ethics, for which action will be taken. to the corresponding sanction,” reported the team from northern Mexico.

Reports from the local press indicate that Corona, who played with Mexico in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, was arrested early this Wednesday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

This version was neither denied nor confirmed by Monterrey, which only issued the statement in which they announced an unknown sanction for Corona.

“The Institution reiterates its commitment to our Fans and Community that any public conduct by team members that goes against our Values, that violates official regulations and that affects the image and reputation of the club will be categorically monitored and sanctioned. Club,” the Rayados added.

The player himself confirmed what happened and issued a message on his social networks asking for forgiveness:

Season marked by injuries



El Tecatito, former player of the Portuguese Porto, where he shared a squad with the Colombians Luis Díaz and Mateus Uribe, He is recovering from a sprained left knee that he suffered in the second leg of the quarterfinal series that Monterrey lost to San Luis.

Corona had a tournament in which injuries limited him to only playing nine games with Monterrey, which he joined last September after being bought from Sevilla for 3.5 million euros, according to EFE sources.

At Sevilla, 'El Tecatito' barely played 22 games in which he scored two goals and provided four assists, due to a serious ankle injury that made him miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Despite coming from little activity, Rayados, the club where he formed, decided to bet on him as one of their star reinforcements along with the Spanish Sergio Canales, from Real Betis.

However, both players from Iberian football suffered ailments that caused them to have little activity with their new team, which finished second in the regular phase, but in the quarterfinals was surprised by San Luis, seventh in the first round.

