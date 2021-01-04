Sourav Ganguly Health Update: Former Australian cricketer and the most controversial coach of Team India, Greg Chappell has wished Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president and former captain, to get back to health as soon as possible. Greg Chappell said in a message sent to ABP News, “I wish him a speedy recovery”.

Significantly, in 2005, when Greg Chappell became the head coach of Team India, Sourav Ganguly was the captain of Team India. At that time there was a lot of dispute between the two and Team India was shattered. On the controversy, Greg Chappell had sent an email to the BCCI in which he criticized Sourav Ganguly and called him mentally and physically weak.

Sourav’s echocardiography will be done again today

Let us know that the doctors, who are treating the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, admitted to the hospital after a ‘mild’ heart attack, have told that their condition is stable. On Saturday, blockage was found in three arteries of Ganguly’s heart, after which a stent was installed. “The coronary angiography of Ganguly was done at three in the afternoon and his echocardiography will be done again today,” a statement from the hospital has been told.

Oxygen levels in body 98 percent

It has been told that Ganguly’s blood pressure is 110/80 and the oxygen level in his body is 98 percent. Doctors said that after seeing Ganguly’s condition, a decision will be taken to do another angioplasty. The hospital spokesperson said in response to a question that the medical board is not considering the option of bypass surgery. He said, “Our expert committee will decide today about further treatment.”

