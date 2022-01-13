The ex-soloist of the Russian music group tATu Lena Katina, who survived the attack of a pervert in her youth, urged girls and women not to be silent about the violence. She stated this in an interview with Moslenta.

“It is absolutely impossible to be silent about such cases. This is a serious injury, and it leaves an unpleasant imprint for the future. I think that we need to talk about such things, ”says the artist. She noted that if a teenager does not have a trusting relationship with relatives, then you can always open up to close friends.

If a person has no one at all to whom she could tell about what happened, then Katina advised to contact special help and support groups, of which there are many today. “We need to talk about it. And it shouldn’t be a shame. You need to remember, say to yourself: “This is not my fault. I was just unlucky, and I fell into the hands of such a person …” “- she sums up.

