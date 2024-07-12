Tomas Jesus Yarrington Ruvalcaba, former governor of Tamaulipas, was released from a prison in Illinois, United States, on July 3, after having served part of his sentence for money laundering.

Yarrington, who had been arrested in Florence, Italy, in April 2017, and extradited to the United Statespleaded guilty in March 2021accepting a deal to avoid charges of conspiracy to traffic drugs.

He The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed his release ahead of schedule, initially set for November 9, 2024, after his sentence was amended to account for the time he had already spent in prison. Originally, Yarrington had a final sentence until December 2025.

Despite his release, it has not been specified under what capacity he was released, whether conditionally, supervised or in the custody of another criminal justice system. In the BOP booking, Yarrington, 67, is listed as a white-skinned man.

The former PRI governor of Tamaulipas and businessman Fernando Alejandro Cano were accused by the United States Attorney’s Office of receiving bribes from the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas.

These bribes, estimated at more than 9 million dollars, would have been laundered through the purchase of goods and deposits in banks.

According to documents from the Southern District Court of TexasYarrington’s defense requested that his sentence be corrected, arguing that his time in prison since his arrest in Italy had not been adequately taken into account.

Following his release in the United States, Yarrington is likely to be deported to Mexico, where he faces additional pending criminal charges for money laundering.

His case remains emblematic in the fight against corruption and organized crime in Mexico.