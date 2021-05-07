Former world taekwondo champion from Great Britain Dave Meyers lost his leg due to a sharp deterioration in his health, which he associates with the vaccination with AstraZeneca. It is reported by Daily star…

The 58-year-old man did not complain of health until March 5, when he developed severe flu symptoms and his temperature jumped sharply. Doctors at Addenbrook Hospital discovered an infection of an unknown nature in the patient. According to Meyers, his leg was about to “explode.” I had to do a surgical operation, during which the ex-champion’s shin was amputated.

The former athlete noted that his health rapidly deteriorated several hours after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 drug AstraZeneca. He is convinced that this very fact has a direct connection with his current disability.

At the moment, the doctors of the clinic are establishing the source of the infection.

Meyers won the World Taekwondo title in 1984.

On May 7, the Paul Ehrlich Institute for the Development of Vaccines and Biomedical Medicines (PEI, the German regulator) reported that at least 67 suspected cases of thrombosis were registered in Germany as of April 30 after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 Vaxzevria vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is noted that at least 14 people, including nine women and five men, have died.

On March 18, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee together with an expert from the above Institute and representatives of national authorities from the European Union (EU) countries spent meeting to evaluate the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine. As a result of the event, it was concluded that the benefits of this drug in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 outweigh the risk of side effects caused by it.