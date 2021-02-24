A court in the city of Koblenz, Germany, sentenced Eyad Alghareib, a former member of the Syrian military intelligence, to four and a half years in prison on Wednesday for facilitating torture against civilians. This is the first sentence in the world for crimes committed by the government of President Bashar Al Assad, in ten years of war.

According to the higher regional court in the western German city of Koblenz, Eyad Alghareib, 44, arrested at least 30 anti-government protesters at the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011 and sent them to an intelligence center where he knew the detainees were brought in to be tortured.

After attempts to establish an international court for Syria failed, the four-and-a-half-year prison sentence against the former agent of that country’s secret services gives hope to the nearly 800,000 Syrians in Germany who claim to have been tortured in facilities. governmental.

“This is an important step forward in the process of ensuring accountability for the systematic use of torture against civilians by the Syrian government,” said Steve Kostas, a lawyer with the Open Society Foundation Justice Initiative, who represents the plaintiffs.

Alghareib’s defense had asked the German court for its acquittal, arguing that the arrests were carried out in and around Damascus under the duress of their superiors. Furthermore, the lawyers asked the court to consider him a witness in broader investigative efforts against the Government of Bashar Al Assad. However, the German authorities dismissed those claims.

An unprecedented sentence

For Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian human rights lawyer, this sentence, the first in the world for crimes committed by Al Assad officials, will speed up the efforts to bring charges against former members of that Administration who are accused of committing war crimes and who they have fled to Europe.

Former Syrian secret services agent Eyad Alghareib covers his face as he arrives for a hearing to hear the verdict against him, at the regional court in Koblenz, Germany, on February 24, 2021. © Thomas Lohnes / Pool / Via Reuters

“History has been made (…) The first verdict against a member of the Syrian regime’s torture and murder machine is an opinion against the entire regime, not just against an individual. It gives hope that justice is possible,” he said. -Bunni.

Now, the same German court will continue hearings on the case of a second suspect identified as Anwar Raslan, a former Syrian intelligence officer, charged with 58 counts of murder and 4,000 of torture, the number of people that prosecutors estimate were victims of this crime, in the Al Jatib prison, in Damascus, where the defendant was the military leader, between 2011 and 2012. The sentence against him is expected to be issued in the coming months.

Both Alghareib and Raslan arrived in Germany in 2014, three years after leaving their country, and registered as asylum seekers. But other Syrian refugees recognized them as former members of the secret services and responsible for the crimes, so the German Prosecutor’s Office began investigations until they achieved formal accusations.

With Reuters and EFE