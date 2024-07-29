In the Urals, a former SVO participant killed a pensioner with a log for 180 thousand rubles

In the Urals, a former participant in a special military operation (SVO), 42-year-old Vladimir Shcherbakov, beat an 82-year-old pensioner to death with a log for 180 thousand rubles. This was reported by «E1.ru».

According to the portal, the crime took place in the village of Beloyarsky, near Yekaterinburg, on July 2, 2023. Then the attacker came to the house of a pensioner, where she lived with her husband, who had dementia, to offer his help with the housework for a fee. Since the man was already drunk, the elderly woman invited him to come the next day. However, he decided to rob their house. He waited until the pensioners fell asleep and went in. The victim met him on the veranda. She called the dog, but the attacker decided that the woman was using a smart speaker to call the police. Then he grabbed a log and hit her in the face several times. The pensioner fell, and the criminal wreaked havoc, stole 180 thousand rubles, two phones and all the gold items. Then he fled to Tyumen. He hid there for several months, but was detained in October 2023. It turned out that in November 2022, he received a certificate of release from a penal colony (IK-12) in the Rostov region. The man probably served in the SVO as a fighter for the Wagner PMC.

The beaten victim was found on the floor of the house by a social worker when she came to visit the elderly couple. The pensioner was unconscious and making quiet sounds. There was a bloody log next to her. All the cabinets in the house were open, things were scattered. The woman’s husband was not injured. The woman called an ambulance and the police. Doctors diagnosed the pensioner with multiple fractures of the bones of the vault and base of the skull, fractures of both cheekbones and the lower wall of both eye sockets, bruises and hematomas of the face and neck, and a closed craniocerebral injury. Two months later, she did not survive.

On June 19, the Beloyarsky District Court found the defendant guilty under Part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Robbery”) and Part 4 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting through negligence in the death of the victim”) and sentenced him to nine years in a maximum security penal colony. At the hearing, the man fully admitted his guilt, but noted that he did not plan to deal with the pensioner, but only wanted to steal something from her house.

