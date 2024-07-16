Former supplier of uniforms for the Russian National Guard sent to pretrial detention

The former main supplier of clothing supplies to the Russian National Guard, CEO of Spetsshveysnab LLC Igor Shalnov was placed in a pretrial detention center in Chelyabinsk. According to Kommersant, the Moscow Garrison Military Court received materials from a criminal case on multimillion-dollar fraud in deliveries to the Russian National Guard. The defendants in the case are Shalnov and Deputy Director of the Russian National Guard for Logistics Sergei Mileiko.

The latter is currently serving a sentence for real estate fraud. Shalnov was detained on the night of July 4 in Ufa, after which he was transferred to Chelyabinsk. The former supplier of the Russian National Guard was charged under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for giving a large bribe to employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). According to the investigation, Shalnov transferred the funds for “general patronage” when concluding contracts for sewing uniforms for the FSIN.

The businessman does not admit his guilt.

We are talking about about transferring 200 thousand rubles and 30 thousand rubles to the card of the responsible employee of the local FSIN department. The accused faces up to 12 years in a maximum security penal colony, as well as a fine equal to 60 times the bribe.

As acquaintances of the businessman told the investigation, he had known the FSIN employee for many years, and transferred money to her to help with her mother’s treatment, without any conditions. As the publication’s interlocutors note, it is possible that the security forces persuaded the woman to cooperate, but during the confrontation she asked Shalnov for forgiveness and burst into tears.

Shalnov and Mileiko are involved in a fraud case. In 2017, Mileiko and the then heads of the department handed over contracts for the supply of clothing to Shalnov’s company, which could not “fulfill even one percent of the volume.” In total, 134 contracts were concluded over 2.5 years for a total of 3.6 billion rubles.

The investigation notes that the cost of the uniforms was inflated in many deliveries. The quality of the items did not meet standards. As a result, the damage amounted to 395.7 million rubles. The money, according to the investigation, was cashed and divided between Mileiko and Shalnov.

The fact was revealed in 2019 during an inspection by the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Russian National Guard. Deputy Director Mileiko was fired, and in October, a criminal case was opened against him for a bribe of ten million rubles from Shalnov. In this case, the CEO of Spetsshveysnab was initially taken into custody, but later he was released from the pre-trial detention center under house arrest and then a written undertaking not to leave. In 2021, Mileiko was sentenced to six years in prison in a case of fraud with non-residential premises in the departmental house of the Russian National Guard in the Moscow region, he was stripped of the rank of lieutenant general.