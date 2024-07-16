Kommersant: Former supplier of uniforms for the Russian National Guard arrested in FSIN bribery case

In Chelyabinsk, a court sent the head of the company “Spetsshveysnab”, which was engaged in the development and production of uniforms for the National Guard, Igor Shalnov, to a pretrial detention center in a case of bribery in the Federal Penitentiary Service. This was reported by “Kommersant” (“Ъ”).

Shalnov lives in Ufa, but on July 4 he was transferred to Chelyabinsk, where he was charged under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Giving a bribe”).