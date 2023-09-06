The former supermodel told the Wall Street Journal about her fight against breast cancer: the words of Linda Evangelista

The life of Linda Evangelista has been full of success, but also of obstacles and shadows, some of which are unknown to everyone. In a recent interview with the The Wall Street Journal, the former super top model spoke about the breast cancer she has been battling since 2018 and which unfortunately returns from time to time. The words of the former model.

Born in Canada to Italian parents (from Frosinone) on May 10, 1965, Linda Evangelista has had one desire and dream ever since she was a child, that of becoming a model.

Objective largely achieved, given that in the nineties, when the planetary stars were the super top models, she managed to become one of them. Alongside the catwalks of the world names of the caliber of Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss.

Success, but also many obstacles and shadows in Linda’s life. Relationships that ended badly, an aborted pregnancy in the sixth month and cosmetic surgery that disfigured her.

Furthermore, since 2018, the Evangelista has also had to face another monster, a breast cancer that she has been diagnosed.

In a recent interview with the The Wall Street Journalthe former supermodel first explained why she decided to keep the news hidden:

I kept silent and only a few people knew about it. I’m not one of those people who has to share everything. I told myself that one day I would tell it, but not while I was living it. I didn’t want the Daily Mail waiting for me outside the door like it does whenever something happens.

Linda Evangelista’s thoughts on illness

After the first diagnosis of 2018Linda Evangelista got another one last summer when she felt like a suspicious breast lump and that turned out to be what it sadly was, a return of the tumor.

The oncologist today reassured her by explaining that the diagnosis is positive, but she still knows that the monster can return at any moment. In any case, she feels lucky:

I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m in the mood to party. I have overcome some terrible health problems. I am happy to celebrate my book and my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Whatever comes now is a bonus.

His will be published next 16 September bookentitled “Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel”, whose proceedsas he explained in the interview, they will be devolved to a breast cancer research organization.