Former suitor of Men and Women reveals that he has rejected Big Brother Vip to devote himself completely to his working future. There are many suitors, tronists and well-known faces passed by Maria De Filippi who have received requests from other reality shows.

Unlike Luca Onestini, Giulia De Lellis and many others, there is a former suitor who in recent days has revealed that she has refused her entry into the most spied house in Italy to devote herself to her work and study.

We are talking about Marta Pasqualato who in 2018 participated in Men and Women as a suitor of Nicolò Brigante. Although she had reached the end of the path, she was refused receiving a very bad ‘you are not my choice‘.

After several years Marta revealed during an interview with Corriere that she refused Alfonso Signorini’s request to participate in the famous reality show. In fact, she stressed that she had set aside the possibility of entering the Big Brother Vip to highlight her dream job.

Last year Alfonso Signorini had proposed a Marta Pasqualato a place within the new edition of Big Brother Vip. The latter, after careful analysis, however, decided to refuse to put her work first.

It is her in an interview with Courier service to explain the reason why he decided to reject the reality show by Canale 5. Marta Pasqualato he explained: “They asked me to participate in other programs, I even auditioned for Big Brother then when they called me I refused because I wanted to be a doctor “.

After several months the young woman Marta started working as family doctor in the province of Venice: “Now that I wake up at 6 every morning to go to the studio, I’m much happier than when I got up at 11 to write on social media. Everyone’s career dream seems to be popularity on social media. I certainly do not disown them, thanks to them I paid for several years of university “.

Marta Pasqualato he explained that he was afraid of people’s judgments because of his path within Men and Women. Precisely for this reason she had refused her participation in the GF Vip: “From the patients I thought I would be misjudged. Programs like the one I did seem to welcome only people who seek fame without effort, superficial people, let’s say so. But it went better than expected “.