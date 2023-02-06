Former student of Tutberidze Tursynbayeva decided to run for parliament in Kazakhstan

Former figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva decided to run for parliament in Kazakhstan. She posted this on Instagram.

22-year-old ex-student of the Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze said that she became a candidate for deputy [местного представительного органа] maslikhat of the city of Alma-Ata from the Amanat party. “I feel a great responsibility and honor for the opportunity in the future to become a human representative who could make changes for the better. This is just the beginning. It is easy to be an outsider and complain about the system, it is much more difficult to act, so this is not an easy step for me,” Tursynbayeva wrote.

Tursynbayeva ended her career in September 2021. Then she explained that she was leaving professional sports due to a back injury that had been bothering her for a long time.

Tursynbaeva worked in the Tutberidze group from 2012 to 2013. In 2018, she returned to the Russian coach, leaving the team of Canadian Brian Orser. After that, the figure skater won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships, the first ever quad salchow in adult competitions.