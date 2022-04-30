Chilean president declared that “students who want to burn buses or use violent means will have to answer before the law”| Photo: EFE/Alberto Valdes

Dozens of high school students protested this Friday (29) and occupied several educational centers in Santiago, capital of Chile, to denounce the poor conditions of infrastructure and furniture in classrooms after the pandemic, in addition to demanding better public education. .

The demonstrations, which ended with a young man being detained, began outside the emblematic Instituto Nacional, in the center, where a group of teenagers dressed in white clothes gathered and shouted slogans calling for a quality education, while trying to tear down the fence of the enclosure.

In total, there are four high schools that are occupied by their students and two that are with their students on strike, all located in the neighborhoods of Santiago and Providencia, in the capital.

Diego Jaque, president of the student center at the Instituto Nacional, denounced to the local media the lack of maintenance in the establishment’s infrastructure and added that he had met with the mayor of Santiago, Irací Hassler, to explain his demands.

The demonstrations, during which Molotov cocktails were thrown, began earlier in the week; a bus was set on fire in front of a school last Tuesday and a large police contingent violently repressed the teenagers.

During the morning, the Minister of Education, Marco Antonio Ávila, announced the investment of 10 billion pesos (about US$ 11.7 million) in school infrastructure.

Government spokeswoman Camila Vallejo assured that President Gabriel Boric took office last month “with a very large deficit in terms of infrastructure in educational establishments” and announced a review of police protocols to contain student marches.

These are the first student demonstrations by the government of Boric, a former student leader who assumed the presidency 50 days ago and whose claim has always been to improve the education system.

Boric himself declared: “In this government, students who want to dialogue will have their doors open. Those who want to burn buses or use violent means will have to answer to the law”.