Mexico.- Edgar Ulises Baez Gutierrezauthor of the thesis that allegedly plagiarized the Minister Yasmín Esquiveldenied that he had allegedly copied part of the judge’s work as she tries to make the university authorities believe.

In an interview granted to the portal Central axisthe former student of the UNAM Law School He defended his degree work and said that it is easy to know who plagiarized whom, it is enough to know that he graduated in 1986 and Esquivel in 1987, a year two months later.

“Logic dispels all: the one titled first obviously has the original text“, he pointed.

Last Friday, Esquivel, who aspires to win the election to the presidency of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that will be held tomorrow, reported that he had presented an alleged testimony of Báez Gutiérrez in which he he accepted having taken references and text of his research while it was still in progress.

The alleged testimony, which caused the UNAM to postpone its ruling, was handed over to the Academic and Scientific Integrity Committee of the FES Aragón by Martha Rodriguez Ortizwho was the thesis director of both Esquivel and Báez Gutiérrez.

In the interview with Central axisBáez Gutiérrez, who was bedridden and convalescing from pneumonia and a cataract operation, pointed out that he has not testified about the case that academic Guillermo Sheridan uncovered on December 21.

“As I said before, logic explains everything: a person who graduates later cannot allege plagiarism of a previously published work. Not wanting to assimilate or understand it is playing a duck,” he said.

The now lawyer said that he does not know the Minister, but that it is possible that during his internship, Rodríguez Ortiz shared references and topics among the students he was advising to obtain the degree.

“The synod in a format told us: ‘these issues are the most relevant right now.’ of trust do exist by law, but not in fact,” he said.

Yesterday he Rector of the UNAM, Enrique Grauereported that the Academic and Scientific Integrity Committee had already determined that the the thesis that was plagiarized was the one presented in 1986that is, the one made by Báez Gutiérrez, however, after the presentation of the alleged testimony in which the former student accused himself, it was decided to postpone the resolution.

Báez Gutiérrez said he was willing to appear before the university authorities once his health allowed it and considered that it is an act of dishonesty by Esquivel to have plagiarized his thesis and not recognize it.

“That reflects a lack of human values. Not only lawyers, any person is obliged to respect the law and respect human values,” he said.

