Cesar Asfor Rocha participated in a seminar on arbitration in Brazil promoted by Poder360 and OAB Nacional

The lawyer and former president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Cesar Asfor Rocha said this Wednesday (Nov. . He participated in the seminar promoted by the Power 360 and for OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) on the subject.

“There are some deficiencies in the arbitration that need to be corrected, but the correction must be given by the arbitration environment itself and not by the law that is being considered in the National Congress”declared.

The project is under discussion at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Chamber and is authored by the deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI). According to Lira, the legal environment was concerned with the changes that could be approved in the matter, which alters the law of 1996🇧🇷

During the seminar, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), declared that the PL will not advance in 2022 and defended the expansion of arbitration as a dispute resolution method: “The biggest benefit of mediation is that conflicts are resolved outside the legal area, in a way negotiated by the arbitrator”.

Seminar on Arbitration

O Power 360 held, with the support of the National Bar Association, the seminar “How to improve arbitration in Brazil” this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022). The objective was to discuss the role of arbitration in resolving disputes, improving legal certainty and attracting investment to the country.

The seminar had an opening conversation with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and 2 panels on improving arbitration and the role of Congress, society and companies in relation to the subject.

In addition to the president of the Chamber, the following participated in the seminar:

Luis Felipe Solomon, minister the STJ (Superior Court of Justice);

Rafael de Assis Horn, vice president national of the OAB;

Efraim Filho (União-PB) – Congressman and holder of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies;

Cesar Asfor Rocha, lawyer and former president of the STJ;

Heleno Torres, attorney and professor at USP (University of São Paulo);

Celso Caldas Martins Xavier, attorney and referee; and

Flavia Bittar, attorney and president of Camarb (Corporate Mediation and Arbitration Chamber – Brazil).

The mediation was done by the Editor-in-Chief of Power 360Fernando Rodrigues and the president of the Ieja (Institute of Applied Legal Studies), Fabiane Oliveira.

Watch the seminar:

ARBITRATION

Arbitration seeks to resolve conflicts outside the Judiciary. The decision rendered by the arbitrator, who acts as a kind of private judge, must be followed by the parties, as if the decision came from the Courts.

Arbitrators are chosen by the parties. They don’t have to be lawyers. They may be specialists in the areas surrounding the dispute. Thus, there is the possibility of being appointed engineers, professors, economists, among other types of professionals, for example.

The model is seductive because of confidentiality. The amounts under discussion, the parties and the reason for the dispute may be kept confidential, unless the parties agree to make the case public. In addition, the resolution of conflicts takes an average of 18 months, less than the average 3 years and 6 months for the processing of cases in the Judiciary.

The procedure moves large sums of money. According to the latest Arbitration in Numbers and Values ​​survey, 967 cases in progress in the 8 main arbitration chambers in the country in 2019 involved BRL 60.91 billion. The value was higher in 2018: BRL 81.44 billion in 902 disputes.