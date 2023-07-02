Estadão Contenti

7/2/2023 – 10:18 am

Former Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Sepúlveda Pertence died this Sunday, 2, after a week of hospitalization at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital, in Brasília. The former mining minister was 85 years old and the cause of death was multiple organ failure.

Appointed to the Court in 1989 by José Sarney, Pertence was a Minister of the Court until 2007, holding the presidency between 1993 and 1994. He also held the position of Attorney General of the Republic between 1985 and 1989.

The wake will take place in the White Hall of the STF this Monday, 3rd, from 10 am and the burial in the pioneer wing of Campo da Esperança Cemetery in Brasília, at 4:30 pm.
























