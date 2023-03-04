Russian President Vladimir Putin is driven by a desire to protect Russians in Ukraine. This was stated on March 3 by former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“Putin is responsible for the Russian nation. Therefore, when there are a large number of Russians who are attacked by Ukrainian nationalists, he is forced to act,” Ritter said.

He also noted the consistency of Putin’s actions against the backdrop of the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

“The West is supplying Ukraine with NATO weapons that threaten the Russians, so Putin, as the head of the country, will protect the people and will not allow these weapons to be near the border. He does not bluff, if he says something, then he does it, ”said Ritter.

Earlier, on February 22, the Russian leader said that right now on the historical borders of Russia there is a battle for our people. He added that today the whole country supports Russian fighters, and this means that everyone who does this is also, to a certain extent, a defender of the Fatherland.

Before that, at the end of December 2022, Putin noted that Russia’s goal is to unite the Russian people. In the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Federation had no choice but to protect its citizens.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.