Former Sports Minister of Dagestan Magomedov was hospitalized from Pretrial Detention Center No. 1 in Moscow

The former Minister of Sports of Dagestan, the former mayor of the city of Kizilyurt Magomed Magomedov was hospitalized from the Russian pretrial detention center No. 1 in Moscow, known as “Matrosskaya Tishina”. This writes “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

It is reported that Magomedov, a prisoner in the Matrosskaya Tishina pretrial detention center, was found in his cell with wounds on the night of July 20. It is noted that the bodily injuries could have been received during a suicide attempt.

The publication reports that the former minister was taken to the N.V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care.

Earlier it became known that the arrested former head of the Polish Interior Ministry Mariusz Kaminski was hospitalized in the emergency department. It was reported that the refusal to eat worsened his condition against the background of a chronic disease.

Magomedov was arrested in October 2023. He and the head of the Department of Physical Culture, Sports and Reserve Training of the Ministry of Sports of Dagestan, Khalitbeg Makhachev, were accused of embezzlement of funds between 2012 and 2021.