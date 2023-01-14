Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter predicts his resignation. © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev

Putin will resign soon. At least that’s what his former speechwriter Abbas Galyamov thinks. The reason for this is not least the growing fear of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Moscow – In the course of the Ukraine war, much has already been speculated about Vladimir Putin and his position in the Kremlin. Several voices have already expressed skepticism about the backing of the ruler. Abbas Galyamov now also joins this group. Like the British Daily Mail reports, Putin’s former speechwriter assumes that the Kremlin boss will elect his successor in the coming year. The reason for this is sometimes that he could make a secure retirement possible in this way.

Putin’s successor: Change of power in Kremlin – Russia’s president will nominate “trusted subordinates”.

Galyamov suspects that Putin will hand over the reins to a “familiar subordinate” and nominate him for president. He names Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, current Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his chief of staff Dmitry Kozak as possible candidates for his successor. The former confidant of the Russian President claims that the Kremlin boss is no longer seen as a “guarantor of stability”.

The fear of other figures in the Kremlin construct and their ambitions for power is probably increasing. If Putin resigns soon, he could spend his “retirement” in his palace on the Black Sea. According to information from Daily Mail be worth one billion pounds sterling. The opposition member Alexei Navalny was instrumental in discovering the domicile.

The Black Sea villa believed to belong to Vladimir Putin. © Twitter screenshot/ @OCCRP

Putin’s resignation: President could avoid Gaddafi’s fate with a successor in the Kremlin

“In this way at least Putin’s personal security would be guaranteed,” Galyamov gave reasons for a possible resignation of Putin and the nomination of a successor. He would not have to fear an end like Muammar al-Gaddafi. The former Libyan dictator died after losing power in his country and being deposed by rebels. Putin could circumvent this “fate” and safely retire as a “senator for life.”

Change of power in the Kremlin: The great fear of Yevgeny Prigozhin is spreading

It is Yevgeny Prigozhin in particular who is feared in Moscow. He is currently supporting Putin’s war with his private militia Wagner Group. Against the background of the defeats that the Russian army has already had to suffer in Ukraine, however, Putin is being questioned in some circles. According to Galyamov, there is a perception that Putin is “throwing his own people to their deaths by the thousands”. You look at Prigozhin and see someone who can bring more stability to the war.

Above all, the Moscow elite are “personally afraid” of the Wagner boss: “The entire apparatus is afraid of Prigozhin and fears that his troops will also pursue them.” They are afraid of becoming a victim themselves. (LP)