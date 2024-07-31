Home page politics

Whether it’s a grand coalition or NATO, Norbert Walter-Borjans has come to know the SPD as a party of debate. In view of the war in Ukraine, however, “a deceptive silence” has now set in.

Berlin – He has actually long since devoted himself to marble sculpture. Norbert Walter-Borjans, former SPD chairman, now creates “abstract works from stone”. Recently, the 71-year-old Rhinelander has also been chiselling “something figurative”, he tells IPPEN.MEDIA: “to send a message – like in politics”.

As a veteran of the SPD, he has now sent out a political signal. In a statement by the Erhard Eppler Circle, Walter-Borjans and other Social Democrats stress that they are “deeply concerned about the bias with which the pros and cons of stationing US long-range missiles in Germany and ways to end the bloodshed in Ukraine are currently being debated.” Like SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, they warn “strongly against underestimating the dangers of stationing long-range systems in the middle of Europe.”

Mr Walter-Borjans, in your view, is Olaf Scholz a credible chancellor for peace?

Olaf Scholz is acting with the best of intentions in the face of the war in Ukraine. But of course I understand what the question is aimed at. If Olaf Scholz has himself advertised as the Chancellor of Peace in the EU election campaign for the SPD, this needs to be explained shortly after the approval of the use of German weapons on Russian territory. It is not a question of a lack of credibility, it is a question of approachable communication. Olaf Scholz should explain to people in a more personable way why he is the Chancellor of Peace for Germany.

You criticize the fact that the German government made the planned stationing of US missiles in Germany in a quiet room on the sidelines of the NATO summit – without any major debate. What exactly bothers you?

It bothers me that such a far-reaching decision, on which there is not just one serious opinion, is simply presented to the public. Going it alone to create facts and then counting on them being swallowed for the sake of peace is neither my understanding of leadership nor of unity.

Are critical opinions on rearmament being marginalized within the SPD?

In any case, they are hardly visible. The unity that has made us strong is based on fighting for the cause without personal animosity. I value the SPD as a party of debate, that has always been a great quality. We have argued passionately: about the Hartz laws, about the grand coalition, earlier about the NATO double-track decision, and also about the debt brake. We should not give that up for a deceptive silence.

Walter-Borjans criticises a “degrading undertone” in the media

You also miss a public discussion about the Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are intended to deter Russia. Are you afraid that there will be less and less criticism on military issues in the future?

Politics is a reflection of the mood in society. This lethargy that I sense in many places – compared to the demonstrations against the NATO double-track decision and the rearmament in the early 1980s – is not only striking to me, it worries me deeply. I also find the media coverage to be rather one-sided. With the derogatory undertone: We finally have to grow up in terms of security policy. Anyone who says that the concerns of many are stupid should not be surprised when populists plow the field in their own way.

In the statement by the Erhard Eppler Circle, which you also signed, it says that you are “deeply concerned about the bias” in discussions about the stationing of US missiles in Germany and a possible end to the Russian war in Ukraine. Where do you see the bias?

Putin apparently only understands one language, namely toughness. We do not deny that. But the derogatory division into “experts”, who see missiles in the middle of Germany as an effective response to missiles in a sparsely populated Russian exclave, and “dreamers”, who see them as an increase in the risk of war, is biased in terms of the way people deal with it.

When did you notice this?

Especially when the SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich asked in the debate about the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine whether it was perhaps time for us not only to talk about how to wage a war, but also to think about how to freeze a war and then end it later. The fact that others see things differently is part of democracy. The arrogance that sometimes goes with it, however, is damaging to it.

Vladimir Putin, the “unscrupulous player in the Kremlin, doesn’t care about any pawn sacrifice”

The Russian attack on Ukraine has caused NATO to return to its core mission: deterrence and defense against an aggressor. We often hear that this worked during the Cold War. What are you doing to counteract this?

It was about deterrence and disarmament. The latter is not mentioned in the plan presented. At the moment we are witnessing more of a devilish game of chess. The unscrupulous player in the Kremlin does not care about every pawn sacrifice, but that is precisely why it is so important that we discuss more than just the next move.

But should Germany react to Russian aggression in Ukraine?

When it comes to supporting Ukraine, Germany is doing more than any other country after the USA. And that is a good thing. But, as Rolf Mützenich said, we should also think about ending the war beyond the battlefield. Since the Russian attack, we have been experiencing a very costly positional war. We have unequivocally taken sides. But that also means that from the Russian perspective, we are unlikely to be considered as mediators in this war.

CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen already sees the end of the policy of Turning point because you and Mützenich “directly contradict the Chancellor”. How do you understand this turning point?

It is part of Norbert Röttgen’s brash way of making the most of this situation. I take note of that. A turning point is a much bigger concept. It is about much more than military muscle-flexing. The climate crisis, the growing gap between rich and poor, wars and the resulting migration movements are closely linked. The world has changed fundamentally in the last ten, twenty years. All of this together describes a turning point that will not allow us to carry on as before.

Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius is now open to a debate in the Bundestag, even though the topic does not actually need to be discussed in parliament. It is also not comparable to the NATO double-track decision. What do you say to that?

I have come to know Boris Pistorius as someone who combines clarity and, if necessary, toughness with humanity and tact.