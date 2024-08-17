Former Spartak footballer Andrey Yeshchenko said that Russians have ruined Bali

Former defender of Moscow Spartak and the Russian national team Andrei Yeshchenko in an interview YouTube– he told the channel “DYR-DYRCHIK” about his favorite place to relax.

“There used to be Bali, but now everything is a mess there. And the Russians are the ones who ruined it,” the ex-footballer said. He emphasized that he doesn’t like the fact that the island is no longer as wild as it used to be. Yeshchenko added that he used to fly to Bali every year, go surfing, ride a motorcycle, and go to clubs.

Earlier, Yeshchenko spoke about the most senseless waste of money. He recalled that he bought land with greenhouses in Krasnodar Krai for two million rubles to grow strawberries.

Yeshchenko played for Spartak from 2016 to 2022. In total, the defender played in 109 matches for the Moscow club, scored one goal and made three assists. Together with the red-whites, he became the champion of Russia and the winner of the Russian Super Cup.