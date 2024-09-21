Former Spartak head coach Guillermo Abascal fired by Granada

Former head coach of Moscow Spartak, Spaniard Guillermo Abascal, was fired from Granada after six matches at the club. This was reported on website Spaniards.

The team’s management announced the termination of the contract with the 35-year-old specialist due to poor results. In six matches, Granada, which plays in the second-strongest division of the Spanish championship, won one victory.

Abascal took over at Granada in June. The length of the specialist’s contract with the new team, as well as the financial conditions, were not disclosed.

Abascal was fired from Spartak on April 14. He had been working with the red-and-whites since the summer of 2022. In the 2022/2023 season, the team under his leadership became the bronze medalist of the Russian championship.