The case of Luis Rubiales and Jennifer Hermoso has given something to talk about in the world of football. The controversial non-consensual kiss by the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to the player in the Women’s World Cup final sparked controversy and chaos within the national team.

It may be of interest to you: Rubiales receives a strong ‘blow’: Spain players made a devastating revelation

The turbulence that exists within the RFEF and the Spanish team is strong, who They have had a series of changes in leadership, which seek gender equality in Spanish football.

Controversial statements

Despite the ‘union’ that exists over the Rubiales case in Spain, the former Barcelona striker, Alfonso Pérez made some controversial statements that aroused the anger and rejection of various sports sectors on the planet.

The former player gave an interview in the newspaper The world from Spain and left a harsh sentence about the Spanish team and women’s football: He targeted the players who won the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Spanish team qualified for the World Cup semifinals by eliminating the Netherlands.

I think that women’s and men’s football cannot be compared at all.

“In the case of Guardiola as in others or that of the girls, I would force them to kiss the Spanish flag to know that they defend their country’s shirt with honor and honesty.. That, first and then you can protest for whatever you want. I think it’s good that they ask for what they consider, but the selection is above,” said Pérez.

In addition, she was very against the position taken by the Spanish soccer players, who have supported Jennifer Hermoso and demand a series of institutional changes.

Also: Video: this was the impressive accident suffered by the Colombian soccer goalkeeper

“I have a rather dissenting opinion. I think it is very good that women have their space and their rights, as they have for many years, but I believe that women’s and men’s football cannot be compared at all, because everything depends on “The income you generate and the media impact. And there is no comparison,” said the former forward.

Olga Carmona dedicated the goal to the mother of a friend who had died.

Her intervention ended with a controversial explanation: “Surely other athletes would like to get paid like the national team’s soccer players and they can’t. I would like to collect Cristiano Ronaldo’s money, but I’m not that good. It is what it is. Everyone has to know where they are. They can’t complain. Women’s football has evolved, but they must keep their feet on the ground and know that they cannot be equated in any sense with a male soccer player.

Players testify against Rubiales

The players of the Spanish team Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez have confirmed before the judge the pressure that their partner Jenni Hermoso claims to have suffered from Luis Rubiales and his entourage to publicly justify the kiss he gave him after the team won the World Cup final in Australia.

The three internationals testified this Monday for approximately one hour each before the judge of the National Court investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for crimes of sexual assault and coercion against Jenni Hermoso.

As reported to EFE legal sources, the footballers have ratified throughout their respective appearances the facts reported by the Prosecutor’s Office in its complaint against Rubiales and have confirmed the pressure that Jenni and her entourage would have suffered from the former president of the RFEF and his closest circle to to say that the kiss was consensual.

They have targeted, for example, the former women’s coach Jorge Vilda and the other two investigated – the Marketing Director of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera, and the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque -, although the sources specify that they were reference witnesses, that is, that they would not have been direct witnesses of the conversations.

During their appearances, the soccer players have recounted what they witnessed on the bus they took after the World Cup final, on the plane back to Spain and also during the trip to Ibiza that some of them enjoyed with Jenni, like Alexia and Misa. The alleged pressures reported by the Prosecutor’s Office would fall into these scenarios.

The Barça players, Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes, have testified by videoconference from the City of Justice in Barcelona, ​​while the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Misa Rodríguez, has appeared at the National Court facilities in Madrid.

Read here: Selection: another problem for Lorenzo, figure was injured and is a doubt for the tie

None of them have agreed to attend to the media that was waiting for them at the doors of the judicial bodies. “Sorry, we can’t,” Alexia Putellas has pointed out, whom the Mossos d’Esquadra have accompanied, along with Irene Paredes, both at the entrance and at the exit of the judicial building, something unusual.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

After the statement of the footballers, the investigation will continue with a trickle of statements throughout the month of October, such as those of the other three investigated: the former women’s coach Jorge Vilda and the Marketing Director of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera, cited on October 10th; and that of the men’s team, Albert Luque, who will declare on the 16th.

After, Between October 20 and 27, six witnesses will appear, among whom is the national soccer coach, Luis de la Fuente; the former Director of Communication of the RFEF Pablo García-Cuervo; or Rubiales’s chief of staff, José María Timón, among others.

Thus, the case that was born after a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office against Rubiales for crimes of sexual assault and coercion continues, after Jenni Hermoso formalized her complaint against the former president of the RFEF and reiterated that the kiss was not consensual, and that she has already accumulated four investigated.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO