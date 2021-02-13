Former Spanish Defense Minister Alberto Oliart dies in Madrid, reports TASS, referring to the country’s military department.

The politician passed away at the age of 92. The Spanish Ministry of Defense expressed condolences to his family and friends.

From 1977 to 1978, Oliart served as the Minister of Industry and Energy of Spain, then headed the country’s Ministry of Health (1980-1981), and in 1981-1982 he was the Minister of Defense.

As the agency notes, Oliart became the head of the defense department at a difficult time for the country – immediately after the attempted coup.

