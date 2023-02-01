KAZBEGI CHECKPOINT, Georgia — Every day, a convoy of trailers stretches for miles along a mountainous highway in Georgia, near the Russian border.

Trucks wait for days with their cargoes — auto parts, industrial materials, chemicals and even paper for tea bags — on a journey that typically begins in Turkey and ends in Russian cities and towns where Western products are in high demand.

The war in Ukraine cut Russia’s trade ties with Europe, but the country’s economy made adjustments, finding other routes.

In the past 11 months, Georgia — a former Soviet republic of 3.6 million people that fought its own war with Moscow in 2008 — has emerged as a practical pathway between Russia and the outside world.

The increase in trade has meant a boon for truckers like Murman Nakashidze, 48, a Georgian who owns a small company of four trailers that hauls cargo from Turkey to Russia.

After many European companies suspended trade with Moscow, in protest of the war or in adherence to Western sanctions, Nakashidze’s sales soared.

His cell phone now rings constantly with requests to move goods to Russia, for rates that keep going up.

Purchasing goods through Georgia and neighboring countries like Armenia and Azerbaijan has helped Russia weather the economic storm caused by its invasion of Ukraine. Although some goods are in short supply and many Western companies have closed operations, the government says the Russian economy contracted only about 3 percent last year.

In the far southeast of Europe, Georgia offers the fastest land route to Turkey, which has become one of Russia’s main trade links with the West.

In the first six months of 2022, cargo traffic between Turkey and Russia tripled in volume, with most of it traveling on Georgian roads, reported TBC Capital, a Georgian bank.

On average, the line of trailers to cross the border, which winds through Georgia, was more than twice as long in December compared to a year earlier, the Russian Federal Customs Service said. The traffic is much more than the border checkpoint can handle.

“Everyone is here right now, Belarusians, Kazakhs, Uzbeks,” said Alik Oganesyan, 60, repairing his truck while waiting in line. Drivers sometimes have to wait so long that their perishable cargo spoils, he said.

It is impossible to know how much of the European cargo passing through Georgia is subject to European Union sanctions. Nonetheless, the country’s emergence as a key link in trade to Russia highlights a potential loophole in European sanctions policy.

The Georgian government insists that it strictly enforces Western sanctions, and that many shipments have been refused. But opponents of the ruling party in Parliament reveal that goods and money are flowing largely unimpeded.

Although Russia produces most of its own food and receives consumer goods from Asia, the Georgian route has helped Russia fill a shortfall of European parts and raw materials for factories, said Ivan Fedyakov, who runs InfoLine, a market consultancy. who advises companies on ways to survive under current restrictions.

All told, by the end of 2022, Russia had nearly restored its pre-war level of imports, the country’s central bank said, while also adding a major source of revenue: the customs fees it charges on incoming goods. to the country.

Aleksandre Davitidze, head of the Georgian Freight Forwarders Association, said his members did not handle shipments prohibited to Russia, but that smaller companies could.

Economists said the boost to the Georgian economy could simply be too much for businesses and the government to resist.

“When you don’t have a strong political stance, in most cases, businesses are always looking for profit,” said Giorgi Mzhavanadze, Senior Partner at TBC Capital.

Netherlands-based APM Terminals operates Georgia’s largest seaport, Poti, on the Black Sea. Iain Rawlinson, an APM official, said the company cut business ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

However, once the products are unloaded, the company has no control over where they go.

By: IVAN NECHEPURENKO