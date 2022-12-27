Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak was granted a presidential pardon on Tuesday. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon announced this on Tuesday, reports the South Korean news agency Yonhap News. The decision drastically shortens the 17-year prison sentence to which the now 81-year-old Lee was sentenced for corruption. The pardon, which takes effect Wednesday, cancels the remaining 15 years in prison.

The decision is part of an effort by the South Korean government to promote “national unity through reconciliation, tolerance and consideration,” as current President Yoon Suk-yeol put it. The former president was on a list of more than 1,300 senior politicians and former officials convicted of corruption and other irregularities in previous administrations who have been pardoned.

Lee is the fourth former South Korean president to be imprisoned. His successor Park Geun-hye also disappeared behind bars for abuse of power and corruption. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison on appeal, but was released at the end of 2021. She was also granted a presidential pardon on health grounds.

Lee Myung-bak was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2018 for a series of corruption scandals, including involvement in the diversion of millions of dollars and taking bribes. He also had to repay 13 billion won (10 million euros). Lee was president from 2008 to 2013. Lee himself has always denied the allegations and said he was the victim of “political revenge”. He was temporarily released in June due to his age and deteriorating health.