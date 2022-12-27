Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak has been granted a presidential pardon from his 17-year prison sentence for corruption, the justice minister announced.

Lee Myung-bak is on a list of more than 1,300 people to receive a special pardon, based on “the prospect of broad national unity through reconciliation, tolerance and consideration,” Minister Han Dong-hoon said after a meeting of the President Yoon Suk-yeol’s office.

Lee, 81, had already received temporary permission to leave prison in June because of his age and health problems.

The politician, a former Hyundai executive, was sentenced in 2020 to 17 years in prison for bribery and fraud. He was due to serve his sentence until 2036, aged 95.

The court found him guilty of creating illegal funds worth tens of millions of dollars and accepting bribes from Samsung Electronics in exchange for a pardon for former chairman of the conglomerate Lee Kun-hee, arrested for tax fraud.

South Korea’s president from 2008 to 2013, Lee Myung-bak led the country through the global financial crisis and was head of state when the nation won the right to host the 2018 Winter Olympics, but has been criticized for undermining the democratic principles and freedom of expression.

In August, President Yoon Suk-yeol granted a pardon to Samsung Electronics President Lee Jae-yong.

Several South Korean presidents have been jailed after their terms, but some have been granted pardons.