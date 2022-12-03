By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – A former South Korean national security adviser was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of handling a 2020 case in which a fisheries official was killed at sea by North Korean troops.

The murder case was controversial because the family of official Lee Dae-jun refuted accusations by former president Moon Jae-in’s government that he had tried to defect to North Korea because of gambling debts, of mental health and an unhappy life.

The government of current President Yoon Suk-yeol reversed that interpretation, saying there was no evidence of an attempted defection. Prosecutors have also begun an investigation into Lee’s death and another case in 2019 in which two North Korean fishermen were deported to the isolated country against their will.

Moon’s then national security adviser, Suh Hoon, was accused of having ordered intelligence reports to be suppressed to hide Lee’s murder and of having manipulated evidence to support the defection charge.

The Seoul Central District Court, after a 19-hour deliberation, granted the arrest warrant for Suh on Saturday, citing “the seriousness of the matter, the status of the suspect and the risk of destruction of evidence”.