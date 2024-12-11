He former defense minister of South Korea Kim Yong-hyun, has attempted suicide in the detention center where he had remained since Sunday after the failed martial law established in the country.

The former South Korean leader was found by guards when he tried to take his own life using your underwearas stated by the head of the prison services of the Ministry of Justice, Shin Yong-hae, to the parliament’s justice committee and reported by Reuters. Kim Yong-hyun is now under observation, but his life is not in danger.

His arrest was motivated by the Prosecutor’s Office, after resigning from his duties, due to his accusation in the list of events that involved the brief establishment of martial law in the country at the beginning of the month.

Martial law was briefly established in South Korea after its president declared it, Yoon Suk-yeol, on December 3rd. Soldiers and helicopters were sent to Parliament, where the deputies’ improvised barricades managed to contain them. Yoon was forced to revoke the decree hours later, after the legislators voted and the strong rejection in the streets.









Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned last Wednesday and he was urgently arrested this Sunday – says EFE – on charges such as “exercising critical functions during an insurrection” and “abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights.” During a parliamentary appearance, the Commissioner General of the Korean Prison Service, Shin Yong-hae, declared this Wednesday that the former minister had attempted suicide minutes before his arrest was formally announced.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Seoul, “former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted suicide at the city’s Dongbu Detention Center,” Shin said. According to the report he had access to after the incident, the senior official said that Kim had tried to commit suicide in the bathroom. using a string from your clothes.

“A member of the control room staff intervened and, when they opened the door, immediately gave up the attempt,” he said. He has also clarified that he was under protection in a secure cell and in good health.

“The results of the medical examination indicate that the inmate’s state of health is good, without any abnormalities, and he is currently leading a normal life in the center,” added the Ministry of Justice in a statement sent to AFP.

Kim had apologized on Tuesday, stating through his lawyers that “all responsibility for this situation lies solely with me.”

He apologized “deeply” to the South Korean people and stated that his subordinates “were simply following my orders and carrying out the tasks assigned to them.”