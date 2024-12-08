Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun He was arrested this Sunday by order of the Prosecutor’s Office, within the framework of the investigation into the martial law decreed last Tuesday by the president of the country, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Kim, whose resignation became effective last Thursday, was arrested after being questioned by the Prosecutor’s Office as part of the investigations into the emergency that shocked the country and given the suspicions that this measure represented a crime of treason or seditionamong others.

The special investigation unit of the Prosecutor’s Office designated for the martial law case announced today the arrest of the former minister and the confiscation of your phoneafter Kim appeared a few hours earlier before the media to express his desire to cooperate with the South Korean authorities.

The arrest comes after the motion to remove the South Korean president from office failed the day before. National Assembly, due to Yoon’s ruling party’s boycott of the vote.

The Prosecutor’s Office has determined Kim’s emergency arrest by considering that there is risk of destruction of evidence on possible crimes of treason or sedition, for which penalties such as life imprisonment are contemplated in the South Korean penal code.

Kim, a figure very close to the South Korean president, is considered one of the senior officials who suggested Yoon resort to martial law and who led its application.

The former minister presented his resignation before Yoon last Wednesday for his responsibility in the application of the state of emergency and the chaos unleashed by it, and the president accepted it the next day, leaving Kim singled out for the measure that has led to the biggest political crisis in South Korea. in its recent history.