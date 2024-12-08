Kim Yong-hyun had resigned after President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly imposed martial law on Tuesday.

Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was detained for his role in declaring martial law that plunged the country into turbulence, local media reported Sunday.

Kim had resigned from office following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law on Tuesday, when soldiers and helicopters were sent to Parliament.

