Former President Jacob Zuma benefited on August 11 from the remission program for sentenced prisoners sponsored by South Africa, promoted by the current head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa. After his arrest, Zuma was released around 7:00 a.m. local time under a program that will release nearly 9,500 prisoners for non-violent crimes.

Jacob Zuma reported to Estcourt Correctional Center at dawn on 11 August after his probation was declared invalid on health grounds. Two hours later, Zuma came out with a sent prison sentence: the former president was favored with a government policy that seeks to reduce the overcrowding that exists in South African prisons.

The remission of sentences measure will help depressurize the country’s congested prison system, in which almost 10,000 inmates will join the 15,000 who are on probation or prison supervision outside detention centers.

“The president’s decision is to remit the convicted throughout the country, it is not a specific decision for former President Zuma,” said the South African Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, in relation to the removal program promoted by the head of state.

Faced with the removal of Zuma’s conviction, the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (AD), stated that it planned to legally challenge the decision.

Sentenced in July 2021 to a 15-month sentence, Zuma managed to evade Justice and serve only two months in prison. Two years later, in July 2023, the Constitutional Court ordered compliance with the remaining 13 months.

Zuma, in the shadow of the movements of the judicial apparatus

Sentenced by the Constitutional Court to one year and three months in prison for his repeated refusal to offer statements in the midst of an investigation into the corruption that affected the State during his presidency (2009-2018), the judicial proceeding was baptized as the “Capture of the State”.

The 2021 sentence was followed by different samples in support of the former president. Mass looting and riots escalated to levels of violence. Soon the original purpose of the protests became blurred amid the country’s complex socioeconomic problems. The demonstrations culminated in more than 300 deaths.

Two months after entering prison, the former president was granted medical parole by prison services commissioner Arthur Fraser, the details of which were never explained.

Former President Jacob Zuma greets supporters during a court hearing. Jerome Delay POOL/AFP

In December of the same year, the AD and other organizations challenged Fraser’s decision in the North Gauteng High Court. The judicial body considered what was granted by the commissioner “illegal”, who had also publicly admitted that the doctors never recommended the measure.

Last June, the Supreme Court of Appeals confirmed the illegality of the probation granted to Zuma in 2021 and ordered his return to prison. In the computation of the term of the sentence, the months in which the president remained on probation for medical reasons will not be valid, for which he owed the Justice 13 months in prison.

Additionally, the president faces another judicial process in which he recently pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering related to an arms case in the 1990s.

With EFE, Reuters and AP