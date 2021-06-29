On June 29, the Constitutional Court of South Africa sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for “contempt”, after he refused to attend several court summons to investigate his involvement in a corruption scheme. The politician resigned from the presidency of the country in February 2018, after years implicated and mentioned in various corruption cases.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma adds a new disagreement with the national Justice. In the midst of corruption investigations against him, the president of the country until 2018 was sentenced this June 29 to 15 months in prison for contempt, after repeatedly failing to attend court summons to testify.

In his strenuous struggle to avoid going to prison, Zuma had refused to testify before an official commission of inquiry chaired by number two of the Constitutional Court, Judge Raymond Zondo. The magistrate, who is in charge of the corruption scheme popularly known as ‘State Capture’, was the one who requested the intervention of the Constitutional Court.

Judgment: Former President Jacob Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court and is sentenced to an unsuspended period of 15 months’ imprisonment. (Secretary of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture v JG Zuma and Others) pic.twitter.com/BFVouUfNEi – Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) June 29, 2021



One of the judges of the Constitutional Court, Sisi Khampepe, presented the sentence and took advantage of its reading to send a message to those who try to evade Justice in the country: the Judiciary will not give in to “atrocious” and “calculated” attacks against its authority.

“I have no choice but to imprison Mr. Zuma, in the hope that by doing so he will send an unequivocal message: the rule of law and the administration of justice prevail,” said Khampepe during the reading of the opinion.

The corruption accusation against Zuma

Jacob Zuma was in command of the Executive in South Africa from 2009 to 2018. During this period, he is accused of having allowed the looting of public coffers and of being an accomplice in this crime. The ‘State Capture’ framework investigates whether it is true that businessmen related to the government line even defined the ministers of the different portfolios.

It was the same pressure and the weight of the accusations that caused Zuma to resign as president in February 2018. After his resignation, neither the alleged “witch hunt” of which he claimed to be a victim nor his legal efforts prevented him from sitting in the dock.

The ex-president assured that the commission that studies his case tries to “destroy his legacy as president” and with this argument he tried to justify his absence to the judicial subpoenas. But the Constitutional Court considered the action as a mere attempt to evade its obligations before the Justice.

In another attempt to stop the investigation, he sent a 21-page letter to the Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng. In the letter, which the court described as “scandalous”, Zuma claimed that he preferred to go directly to jail before testifying before “biased” judges.

BREAKING NEWS President Zuma Letter to CJ Mogoeng regarding the directive to file responding affidavit President Zuma tells Mogoeng you didn’t have powers to recommend a Chairperson for this Commission nor legitimize it, but you still went ahead knowing very well it was wrong pic.twitter.com/A0lemeAtFQ – Banele (@Gentlements) April 14, 2021



In this letter, which he made public, Zuma assured that the commission should be discredited because Zondo was partial to him and maintained that the evidence against him was “clearly” politically motivated.

However, experts say that Zuma is running out of legal options. Witnesses called to testify include former cabinet ministers, senior government officials and executives of state-owned companies. Some of them have already recognized that the then president allowed members of the Gupta family – businessmen highly controversial due to corruption issues – to influence the appointment of members of the Government and the award of state contracts.

This is not the only case open against the politician. In a separate file, he is accused of having received some $ 285,000 for the award of an arms contract worth $ 2 billion to the French company Thales at the end of the 1990s. In addition, in 2016 he was forced to return more than half a million public dollars that he illegally spent on renovating his private residence.

Now, following the ruling of the Constitutional Court, Zuma has a period of five days to surrender to the authorities. Otherwise, the Ministry of Security will ensure that the ex-president complies with the court’s decision.

The final verdict is unappealable and was approved by seven of the magistrates of the Constitutional Court against the opposition of two. When the sentence becomes effective, Zuma will become the first South African president to go to prison.

With Reuters, EFE and AP