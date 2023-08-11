Former South African president Jacob Zuma was detained again on Friday for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into corruption while in office. More than an hour later, however, he was released again, international news agencies report. This is due to a measure by the current president Cyril Ramaphosa, who wants to release 9,400 convicts and place them under house arrest to relieve the pressure on overcrowded prisons. Zuma must become one of them.

Zuma, 81, was president of South Africa from 2009 to 2018. The Supreme Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison in 2021 for his refusal to cooperate with the corruption investigation. He was paroled after two months on medical grounds, on the authority of his confidant Arthur Fraser. He is the former director of South African intelligence and was the head of prisons. However, the highest appeals court ruled that Zuma must still serve the thirteen months in prison.

That seemed to happen from Friday, but President Ramaphosa unexpectedly came up with the new measure. Of the 9,400 convicts, Zuma seems to be the only one to be released for the time being. A sarcastic response from John Steenhuizen, the leader of South Africa’s main opposition party, followed: “What a surprise, he is the first to benefit from a brand new policy”. Steenhuizen also called Zuma’s unexpected release “a cynical manipulation of the justice system”.