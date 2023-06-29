This week the news has been constant in relation to the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, since mysteries have been revealed about why the process would have actually been started. For his part, even Nintendo switches It has come out in talks, when they are really not in favor or against the agreement being finalized.

Just within the documents that have been revealed online, a conversation has been revealed that the president of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, with whom he is now former president of the European division of the same brand. Making it known that the announcement of the purchase did not really give them much concern, even with a slight tone of mockery.

Here is part of what was collected:

If this was a game to kill PS5 etcetera I think it was massively overrated and won’t be a significant success. I guess MS can waste that kind of money without doing more harm than good, but I don’t lose sleep over our baby’s future. It would have been better to announce a new electric car.

As of now, no resolution has been reached for this purchase deal, after all, the FTC still has information to analyze. Since they are focusing more on the cloud part of the market.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: This news is undoubtedly interesting in terms of unknown data, but please, close the deal, it has been open for a long time, more than a year since it was released to the public.