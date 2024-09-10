In recent years, it has become increasingly common to hear about multiple layoffs in the video game industry. This year alone, 11,500 people lost their jobs at different companies. But according to a former Sony executive, this is not their fault.

Chris Deering was President of Sony Interactive Entertainment in Europe for several years. He was recently invited to a podcast where he shared his opinion on the layoffs. Here he practically put the blame on the employees by saying that if the games they release do not generate income, it is not worth continuing to spend on them.

He then proceeded to say that Those who were laid off should overcome it by going on a year-long trip to the beach, moving to cheaper places or getting a job as Uber drivers. This obviously caused a wave of comments against him on social media.

Source: PlayStation Blog.

Many netizens believe that the former Sony executive is out of touch with reality and spoke about very complex issues with a rather simple solution. Moving or going to the beach for a year are not things that everyone can afford. Other comments mentioned that people like Deering are the ones in charge of the video game industry and that is worrying.What do you think about his opinion?

Was Sony also part of the wave of layoffs?

Sony was also one of the companies affected by the wave of layoffs in the industry. In fact, at the beginning of 2024, it announced the dismissal of 900 of its employees and the cancellation of several projects.This even affected its most well-known studios like Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games and Insomniac Games.

Right now there are rumors that Firewalk Studios could face layoffs or even close down after the huge failure that resulted Concord. After all the game as a service lasted only 15 days before they shut down their servers and stopped selling it.after 8 years of development and 200 million dollars of investment. Do you think this fate awaits them?

