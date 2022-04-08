Jack Tretton, former CEO of Sony and PlayStation in the United States, he was honest now that he is out of the company and acknowledged that It was a mistake not to support the PS Vita morebecause he regrets the way they marketed this portable console.

Despite the interesting proposal that the PS Vita in 2011, it failed to be as popular or successful as the PSP. It is estimated that until 2019, year in which it ceased to be produced, around 15 million units were sold. That is, just over 1.5 million of them annually.

According to Jack Tretton, this was one of those technologies that Sony didn’t allow itself to push. and support appropriately. Likewise, it did not have enough budget to support it or make PlayStation players trust the new way it proposed to present video games.

“So you come up with a new technology to introduce to industry and consumers. But do you have the marketing budget to really push the message? Do you have the developer support dollars to incentivize them to develop games to support this initiative? And sometimes you created technology and hoped it would catch on.”

The PS Vita went unnoticed | Source: Sony

Since 2017, the former CEO of Sony and PlayStation had already shown his regret towards the PS Vita, since its technology was not taken advantage of at that timeboth in terms of development and commercially.

He also assured that this portable console was a great machine, but It did not come at the right time, because by the time of its release, people were completely migrating to the graphic advances that the big consoles and PCs provided, more than the limitations of a portable console, however innovative it was.

