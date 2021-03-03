Former VIA Gra soloist, Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova showed her unshaven armpits in honor of March 8. She posted the photo to Instagram.

A photo appeared in the story of the 38-year-old artist, where Sedokova appeared in lacy black lingerie and bright makeup, she raised her hand up. The picture showed the singer’s unshaven armpits. Thus, the pop star decided to congratulate her subscribers on International Women’s Day. “Girls, Happy New Year!” – she signed the frame. Since the subscribers did not have a chance to comment on the publication, it is impossible to assess their reaction.

In November last year, Anna Sedokova spoke about the “shelf life of women.” She called for an end to “assessing a woman’s suitability by the numbers in her passport.”

On September 19, 2020 it became known that the former soloist of VIA Gra got married for the third time. The artist’s choice was the 28-year-old basketball player from the Khimki team, Janis Timma.