Shot: ex-soloist of the Moscow Ice Ballet was deceived out of 800 thousand rubles

Former soloist of the Moscow Ballet on Ice Galina Beskina was deceived out of 800 thousand rubles. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, an unknown person called the 84-year-old woman and introduced himself as an employee of the Central Bank. He scared her by telling her that they wanted to write off a large sum from her account and send it to criminals. Then Beskina withdrew all her savings and transferred them supposedly to a safe account.

Earlier it became known that in Moscow, scammers deceived 78-year-old film artist Igor Lemeshev of almost half a million rubles, convincing him to put the money into a “safe” account.