Former soloist of “Silver” Olga Seryabkina showed a figure in a miniskirt and bra

The former soloist of the female pop group “Silver” Olga Seryabkina starred in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

On the posted sims, the 38-year-old performer appeared in a black bra and miniskirt, showing her figure from different angles. She also wore a bright pink jacket, the sleeves of which were decorated with feathers. In addition, the star let her hair down, emphasized her eyes with black arrows and made up her lips.

At the same time, the celebrity noted that in the near future she would release a new song and video. In addition, she indicated that she took part in the reality show “Survive in Dubai”, which will premiere on June 25.

Fans spoke about the appearance of the artist in the comments. “The most beautiful woman”, “What a doll”, “Chic,” netizens said.

Earlier in June, Olga Seryabkina appeared in public in a revealing outfit and delighted fans. The 38-year-old celebrity attended the VK Clips award in a sheer, fitted blue dress with a V-neckline and pointy blue shoes. The posted footage shows that under the dress the singer is wearing black underwear.