One day after Chile commemorated the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup d’état against President Salvador Allende, which led to a 17-year dictatorship for which there are still more than 1,000 missing people, a group of 27 former officers of the Forces Armed forces convicted of crimes such as homicides, kidnappings, disappearances and torture have recognized that their actions “produced human rights violations.” They have done so through a letter sent to the extreme right deputy Gonzalo de la Carrera, in which they also asked for “commiseration from the political and judicial power” for “non-commissioned officers, classes, soldiers and civil employees” who are in prison. so they can be with their families. They gave their superiors responsibility for the orders given.

“We recognize that, in the fulfillment of our duties and in the way we understood it at that time, many of our actions produced violations of human rights, with serious consequences. Without a doubt, this was a reflection of a training that gave more importance to obedience than to respect for those who were considered adversaries, which is cited as information for understanding and not as justification,” says the letter that was read in Congress. of the career. “We have waited 33 years [desde que 1990 volvió la democracia a Chile] so that our superiors assume responsibility for their orders, which today have our faithful subordinates behind bars. From this, we come today to assume responsibility for their actions, as a consequence of the fearful silence of those who, invested with their ranks and positions, have not had the greatness to take charge of the orders they gave to their subordinates.

The letter was signed by 27 of the 134 retired military personnel serving sentences in the Punta Peuco prison, a special prison located in the commune of Tit Til, 44 kilometers from Santiago, which was created in 1995 during the presidency of the Christian Democrat Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle (1994-2000) to house only human rights violators during the Pinochet dictatorship. Among the signatories of the document are the retired major Carlos Herrera Jiménez, author of the crime of the union leader Tucapel Jiménez – one of the most important leaders of the opposition to the dictatorship – perpetrated in 1982 and that of the carpenter Juan Alegría in 1983, committed to cover up Jiménez’s murder. Also Brigadier José Zara and former agent Cristoph Willeke, who are serving a sentence for the murder of former Army Commander-in-Chief Carlos Prats and his wife Sofía Cutbhert: they died when DINA, Pinochet’s secret police, placed a bomb in their car. in Buenos Aires, in 1974.

According to the 27 soldiers, the non-commissioned officers, conscript soldiers and civilian employees who are in prison are “the lowest and weakest link in the chain of command” and today their “only future is to end their days in prison for complying with the orders of their commands, as established by current military legislation.”

According to information in the letter, of the 134 inmates, 76 are officers and 56 non-commissioned officers, soldiers, conscripts and civilian employees. Of them, 80% are over 70 years old.

Following the disclosure of the letter, Justice Minister Luis Cordero, who promotes the Search Plan for more than 1,000 missing persons that the left-wing government of President Gabriel Boric launched on the eve of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup, said that The positive thing about the letter is that “human rights violations are recognized,” but that some of those who sign it “have denied them in the past.”

Cordero highlighted that the letter makes it clear that there are former uniformed officers who have information about the whereabouts of the missing detainees, so “perhaps it could be the beginning” for them to begin delivering it to the courts. “It would be very relevant for the country, for the family members, if they told us where they are.” But, in response to the request for “commiseration” and a possible request for pardons, he said that “the Government’s doctrine is that crimes against humanity are not pardonable.”

The representative for Social Convergencia, Boric’s party, Lorena Fries, who was also undersecretary of human rights in the Government of socialist president Michelle Bachelet (2014-2016), spoke in the same sense. “In the face of crimes against humanity, what corresponds is to investigate and punish proportionally to the damage, therefore there would be no benefits for them to the extent that they do not comply with the sentences. Even worse when they have not cooperated with justice and have never regretted their actions,” she said. “Indeed, the higher ups give orders and those lower down execute, but that does not mean that they are innocent,” she added.

Herrera Jiménez’s other attempts

One of the signatures that stands out on the letter is that of retired major Carlos Herrera Jiménez. However, it is not the first time that he has issued a statement in this tone. Between 1999 and 2000, when he was serving in Punta Peuco his first of the three sentences to which he has been sentenced, in this case the murder of the transporter Mario Fernández in 1987, he had already stated that the high command had to respond for the orders given. .

Herrera, who was part of the CNI, the organization that replaced the DINA in 1977, also confessed his participation in the crimes of Tucapel Jiménez and Juan Alegría before the judge who was investigating the case, Sergio Muñoz, who today is Minister of the Court. Supreme. He then did it with a view to having his sentence for the murder of the carpenter reduced, which was life imprisonment.

In the case of the murder of Juan Alegría, whom Pinochet’s agents cut the veins in his hands to simulate a suicide and left next to his body a letter in which he was accused of the murder of Tucapel Jiménez, Herrera only handed over to the justice the names of the officers of the same rank, but omitted that of one of the authors – who is also sentenced – who was of lower rank.

During the Pinochet dictatorship, between 1973 and 1990, more than 3,000 people were murdered or made to disappear. Of these, 1,092 of them still do not know their whereabouts. The failure to provide information by the Armed Forces has been a key problem for 50 years in clarifying their cases and searching for their relatives. Furthermore, in 1978 Pinochet ordered the unearthing of hundreds of bodies to hide them and prevent the perpetrators from being tried in the future. It was the so-called operation removal of televisions.