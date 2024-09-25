Investigative actions have begun against former Sochi mayor Kopaigorodsky

On the night of September 24-25, law enforcement officers detained former Sochi mayor Alexey Kopaigorodsky in Lugansk. Shortly before that, he had volunteered for the special military operation (SVO) zone.

The former mayor was taken to Moscow to have a preventive measure chosen. His home and that of his alleged accomplices were searched. According to the Telegram channel Mash, the investigative actions were carried out from Kopaigorodsky’s former deputy Oleg Burlev. He was previously accused of taking control of all the city’s travel agencies. According to a local businessman, the official intimidated businessmen who disagreed with his actions and obstructed their work.

In addition, searches passed in the administration of the Khostinsky district of Sochi. Law enforcement officers inspected the reception room of its head Ivan Savin. All uninvolved employees were released for lunch.

It is specified that investigators interrogated Kopaigorodsky’s wife, Anastasia Gredina.

Kopaigorodsky is suspected of creating a criminal group and selling cemetery plots

According to preliminary data, the former mayor of Sochi is suspected of creating an organized crime group (OCG) and selling plots in cemeteries. In the summer of 2024, the mayor’s adviser Rodion Pishchur was detained in the same case. It is known that the head of the local funeral department and other officials helped him in the criminal business.

Photo: Safron Golikov / Kommersant

According to investigators, Pishchur and six accomplices sold cemetery plots. The cost of one plot varied from 200 thousand to 3 million rubles. The group earned 10 to 15 million rubles per month.

Preliminary, Kopaigorodsky, Burlev and Savin may also be connected to this case.

Ex-Mayor of Sochi left for SVO immediately after resignation

Kopaigorodsky did not publicly announce his departure to the special operation zone, although informed media sources learned that he left there almost immediately after resigning.

Kopaigorodsky announced his resignation in May 2024. According to a Sochi1.ru source in the City Council, he went to the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a volunteer. There, he began serving as an officer. “He decided that his military knowledge would be useful there now,” the source said.

According to information from open sources, in 2008 Kopaigorodsky graduated from the Krasnodar Higher Military School named after Shtemenko, after which he continued his studies at the Law Institute of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

Kopaigorodsky wore clothes worth millions of rubles, and his family owned expensive real estate

In the spring of 2023, Mash employees found out that Kopaigorodsky, who was still in power at the time, wore clothes worth about two million rubles. His wardrobe included a windbreaker and a down jacket similar to Loro Piana (more than a million rubles for two items), a Brioni raincoat and bomber jacket worth 650 thousand rubles, as well as an insulated jacket, presumably from the Canali brand, worth 191 thousand rubles.

At the same time, the ex-mayor of the resort city registered all his real estate in the name of his wife and children. They own 12 plots of land (the smallest of which is 279 square meters, and the largest is 2307), a cottage and an apartment of almost 300 square meters.

According to Shot, the family also owns nine non-residential buildings ranging in area from 16 to 962 square meters, as well as Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles.

Mash specifies that the father of the ex-mayor of Sochi’s wife, Dmitry Gredin, owns a parking lot worth 63 million rubles, retail premises worth 79 million rubles, and shopping centers. The most expensive of them is “Khozyayka Mednoy Gora”: its value is about 100 million rubles.

His wife Vladilena Gredina has an apartment in the Admiral residential complex for 53 million rubles, apartments in elite complexes in Gelendzhik and Krasnodar, as well as a burger joint and a restaurant.