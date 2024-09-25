Security forces detained former Sochi mayor Kopaigorodsky and conducted searches in his house

In Lugansk, law enforcement officers detained former Sochi mayor Alexey Kopaigorodsky and delivered him to Moscow. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the channel, the detention of the former mayor is connected with the investigation of a criminal case. Details about it are not disclosed.

It is known that searches have already been conducted at the residence of Kopaigorodsky and other defendants. The ex-mayor’s wife, Anastasia Gredina, is also being questioned by investigators.

According to Mash, shortly before his arrest, Kopaigorodsky volunteered to go to a special military operation zone.

Earlier, security forces detained the head of the Bezenchuk municipal district of the Samara region, Vladimir Anikin. A case was opened against the official under paragraphs “b” and “c” of Part 5 of Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe in a large amount by extortion and through an intermediary”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.