In Turkey, the wife of former national football player Emre Ashik tried to hire a hitman to kill her husband in order to get an inheritance. Writes about this Daily Star.

First, 27-year-old Yagmur Ashik persuaded her lover Erdi Sungur to murder her husband after he discovered treason and filed for divorce. She even made him shoot meat as training. But the man did not succeed and he refused to commit the crime, but found a killer for this. The wife of the 46-year-old former footballer even provided him with a weapon and paid about 1.1 million euros. However, the plan did not work – the hired killer told her husband about everything.

Now Yagmur and her lover are in custody awaiting trial for attempted murder.

Emre Ashik played for the Turkish national team and three leading football clubs of the country – Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. He has been married to Yagmur since 2012, and the couple have three children.

